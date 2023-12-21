Salford Red Devils have signed a 12-month extension to their stadium tenancy agreement on the same terms, with the club hopeful of a longer-term deal being reached in the near future.

The Red Devils have played their home games at the Salford Stadium since 2012, moving there from The Willows, which had been their home for 110 years.

At the start of November, the club released a statement saying their future was under very serious threat due to issues surrounding their tenancy agreement.

Their home is jointly-owned by Salford City Council and ‘Peel‘, a land and property firm. It is the latter who haven’t been playing ball in allowing the tenancy agreement to be extended, with the council currently in the process of trying to acquire a majority share to ease the process.

The council’s Mayor – Paul Dennett – publicly threw his support behind the cause, expressing a desire to see the Red Devils remain in their home long-term alongside rugby union outfit Sale Sharks.

And though it’s not a long-term deal which has been struck, it’s a temporary fix, and a step forwards as the New Year and the new Super League season approach.

Salford Red Devils make breakthrough over stadium future as club locks in agreement

Via their club website, Salford wrote: “Sale Sharks and Salford Red Devils have agreed and jointly presented a working proposal between the clubs to Salford City Council.

“The proposal outlines terms that would enable a productive relationship and a future for each at the Salford Stadium, as well as profit for all parties. Terms include an initial and fair division of commercial assets and matchday revenues.

“We have agreed to the extension with a belief in the Council that their commitment to complete the stadium deal by March will materialise.

“Whilst conscious that the extension is the same terms as our previous agreement, the implications of operating without any tenancy agreement leaves little choice in the short-term, however, it does now provide a level of certainty heading into 2024.

“Regardless of the pressures this has placed on the Club’s finances, we are committed to trying to retain the same on-pitch ambitions of previous years.

“Now we have certainty going into next season, I’d urge anyone still holding off from buying their season ticket to do so.

“We have made strides both on and off the pitch in recent years and are looking forward to building on those in 2024.”