Rumour Mill: Club legend to return to Warrington as Gil Dudson prepares for exit; Greg Eden’s next destination following confirmed departure

This week’s Rumour Mill includes news of a fresh arrival at Warrington Wolves as well as an expected departure, and information on an NRL arrival at the John Smith’s Stadium as Huddersfield Giants look for an improved 2024.

More comings and goings at Warrington as club legend set for return

Love Rugby League understand that Warrington legend Matt King is set for a return to the club next year as part of Sam Burgess’ backroom team.

The former Australian international made 106 appearances for the club in his playing days, spending four years at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and won back-to-back Challenge Cups. In 2009, he scored a hat-trick of tries in the semi-final of the competition to take the club to Wembley for the first time in almost 20 years.

Having returned home and spent time with South Sydney Rabbitohs, he retired at the end of the 2013 season and joined the coaching staff there. Helping them to a 2014 NRL Premiership win, he both played with and coached Burgess, and the pair are set to be re-united in 2024.

Elsewhere, sources have told us that out of favour prop Gil Dudson is in negotiations to cut short his time at the club after a poor year.

The Trowbridge-born ex-Wales international joined the club ahead of 2023 on a two-year deal, but has started just nine games to date with just three of those coming during Gary Chambers’ interim spell in charge.

Championship outfit Widnes Vikings are emerging as the frontrunners to capture the forward for 2024, with the 33-year-old believed to be seeking a move to part-time rugby. Dudson already has 91 Vikings appearances to his name having spent four years at the DCBL Stadium earlier in his career.

Greg Eden’s next move revealed as veteran released by Castleford

As reported by Love Rugby League earlier this week, 32-year-old Greg Eden is close to agreeing a deal with promotion hopefuls Featherstone Rovers for 2024.

The 32-year-old winger has been let go by Castleford Tigers after seven years at his hometown club, where he is their second-highest try scorer in the Super League era and their eighth-highest of all time.

Another experienced head in Suaia Matagi was also let go, with Cas’ Director of Rugby Operations Danny Wilson admitting the club are looking to ‘lower the age profile of the squad’ following the basement battle they have found themselves in this year.

We’ve also had word that promotion-chasing Rovers are in negotiations with another Tigers legend in Nathan Massey, who remains off-contract come the end of the year. A deal for him is still some way from being agreed, but Eden is ready to sign on the dotted line at Post Office Road.

Super League clubs chasing signing of NRL ace Clune with Huddersfield frontrunners

Newcastle Knights star Adam Clune is set to be a Huddersfield man in 2024, with the Giants beating competition for his signature from both Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC, reported by Examiner Live.

The 28-year-old attracted a whole host of attention when he was put on the open market, but the John Smith’s Stadium now looks his most likely destination with Huddersfield wanting to replace outgoing half-back Theo Fages, who will join Catalans Dragons next year.

After 18 senior appearances last term, Clune spent most of 2023 playing in the New South Wales Cup, but was called into the Knights side for their crunch play-off clash with New Zealand Warriors earlier this month. Losing 40-10, they bowed out of the competition, and he will now head over to Super League.

Catalans seeking retirement u-turn from NRL veteran Wade Graham

NRL veteran Wade Graham’s retirement could be one of the shortest in history if Catalans Dragons get their way, and persuade him to play on for another year in Super League with them, reported by The Mole.

The 32-year-old confirmed he would be bowing out of the game at the end of 2023 earlier this month despite interest from clubs including Catalans.

He and Cronulla Sharks exited the end-of-season finals in the NRL at the first hurdle with a crushing 13-12 defeat to Sydney Roosters on September 9, but since then negotiations have been ongoing and it now looks more likely than not that he will head over to the South of France.

Graham – a former Australia and Origin star – had spent 13 years with Cronulla prior to his retirement, having joined them back in 2011 from Penrith Panthers.

Huddersfield stalwart to play on in 2024 as club confirm departures

As many other Super League clubs have done, Huddersfield announced their departures list earlier this week.

Two veterans in Jermaine McGillvary and Chris McQueen will not feature in Ian Watson’s squad next year, with the latter of those two retiring from the game altogether.

Eight players in total will leave the Giants following Friday night’s home clash with Warrington, but one stalwart who looks set to play on in 2024 is Leroy Cudjoe.

He wasn’t included in the departures list, but as it stands remains off-contract, hinting that a new deal is on the way for the 35-year-old who debuted back in 2008.

