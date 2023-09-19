Huddersfield Giants legend set to play on in 2024 following confirmed departure list; what Ian Watson has said on new contract

Huddersfield Giants legend Leroy Cudjoe is set to play on in 2024 following the club’s confirmed departure list ahead of Friday night’s final game of the regular season.

A total of eight players will leave the John Smith’s Stadium outfit upon completion of the current campaign, including hometown hero Jermaine McGillvary.

The veteran winger and ex-England international will see an end to his 16-year association with the Giants.

Frenchman Theo Fages will join Catalans Dragons in 2024, with rising youngster Will Pryce heading to the NRL with Newcastle Knights alongside Wigan’s Kai Pearce-Paul.

Huddersfield had previously announced that Chris McQueen will hang up the boots at the end of the season after a legendary 14-year career.

Jack Ashworth, Owen Trout and George Roby have had their departures confirmed. Meanwhile, 30-year-old prop Nathan Mason will not only be leaving the side, but has decided to call time on his career to pursue a new career in Australia.

Back-rower Josh Jones was released earlier this month by mutual consent after 51 appearances for the club.

Legend Leroy Cudjoe set to play on

Former England international Cudjoe, 35, is expected to sign a fresh 12-month contract with his boyhood club to continue his career into 2024.

He has made more than 350 appearances for the side since his debut in 2008, with head coach Watson previously confirming that the fan favourite will be offered a new deal.

Watson previously said: “Hopefully Leroy gets sorted out pretty quickly. Leroy will be here next year. He’s a great bloke and great for the group.

“His body is pretty fresh because he’s had a few big injuries and a bit of time out of the game.

“He’s a lot fresher than what you’d expect somebody to be at his age. He can definitely go around again.”

In the statement regarding the departing players, Huddersfield stated: “Further announcements regarding our 2024 Playing Squad will follow in due course.”

READ NEXT: ‘Memories to last a lifetime’: Stalwart Jermaine McGillvary’s Huddersfield Giants exit confirmed as club pay tribute to veteran winger