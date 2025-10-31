Rugby league team revealed for Rob Burrow 745 Game including Super League legends aplenty

The rugby league squad for this year’s cross-code ‘745 Game’ has been revealed, and it is littered with some absolute icons of the sport.

An idea that Rob Burrow and former Leicester and Gloucester rugby union player Ed Slater were developing before the Leeds Rhinos legend lost his battle with Motor Neurone Disease in 2024, the game will be a hybrid of league rugby union rules.

This is the second instalment of the event, with last year’s inaugural 745 Game producing a 33-21 victory for the league side at Headingley.

This year’s clash will take place at Premiership Rugby outfit Gloucester’s home, the Kingsholm Stadium, on November 9.

The distinctive name for the match, ‘The 745 Game’, comes from the numbers worn by Burrow (7) and Slater (4) during their player careers along with Scottish rugby union legend Doddie Weir (5), who lost his own battle with MND back in 2022.

Former stars of both codes will come together to support MND communities across the country.

Rugby league team revealed for ‘745 Game’ including Super League legends aplenty

For this year’s clash in Gloucester, rugby league boasts a 28-man squad littered with legends.

Great Britain and England icon Adrian Morley is joined by numerous Rhinos cult heroes including Brett Delaney, Kylie Leulai and Keith Senior.

Elsewhere, Super League stalwarts Danny Brough, Gareth Ellis and Ben Westwood will feature for the league side.

So too will Danny Houghton and Luke Gale, who hung up their boots at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Chris Hill and Michael Lawrence both announced their retirements at the end of the 2025 campaign after stints in the Championship with Bradford Bulls, and are also among the 28-man league squad for the ‘745 Game’.

The full squad can be seen below, with players listed in alphabetical order by surname…

Rugby league squad: Luke Ambler, Ryan Atkinson, Danny Brough, Leroy Cudjoe, Brett Delaney, Ewan Dowes, Gareth Ellis, Mark Flanagan, Luke Gale, Wayne Godwin, Darrell Griffin, George Griffin, Josh Griffin, Ritchie Hawkyard, Chris Hill, Danny Houghton, Michael Lawrence, Kylie Leuluai, Jermaine McGillvary, Adrian Morley, Scott Murrell, Waine Pryce, Sitiveni Rabuli, Keith Senior, Lee Smith, Kaji Tubuna Suguvanua, Ben Westwood, Kyle Wood

‘745 Game’: The rules