Willie Peters’ message to his Hull KR squad following their gut-wrenching defeat at Catalans Dragons was simple: improvement is needed, and fast.

2026 has so far seen the Robins clinch the World Club Challenge with victory over Brisbane Broncos, and cruise into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals: where they will face York on home soil.

But the beginning of their Super League title defence has been poor, with losses to both York and Leeds Rhinos, the latter in Las Vegas, coming prior to Saturday evening’s defeat in the South of France.

Peters’ side were beaten 26-20 in Perpignan by Catalans, conceding in the 79th minute to undo the work which had been done to claw their way back level having trailed 20-6 until just after the hour-mark.

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‘We’ve had a difficult start in terms of getting some momentum… we need to improve’

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, head coach Peters was frank in his assessment of what has been a sluggish start to the Super League campaign.

He said: “It is a long season. Obviously we’ve had a difficult start in terms of getting some momentum. Three losses (from four games in Super League), so it’s no ideal where we sit, but it’s always how you come back.

“There’s a bit to like with some of that performance, there’s obviously a lot that we didn’t like as well. We’ll review it and look forward to getting back home next week.

“We’ve got three home games now, which will be good for us, we haven’t played at home (in Super League) this year.

“All of the games are tough, (next week’s opponents) Saints are obviously playing well at the moment, but I’m not worried about anyone else.

“Where we sit at the moment, it’s about us improving and getting better, it’s not about the opposition and what they’re doing. We need to improve.”

Lenny Marc’s late winning try for the Dragons came on the back of an error from Jack Broadbent as KR themselves looked to get down the field and in position to clinch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Peters said: “We’re looking for the quick fix too much. It was play one, we had a full set, but it didn’t happen for us.

“Catalans won the game, they played extremely well. They’re a good team and we knew what we were going to get tonight. There were no surprises.”