Castleford coach tears into Tigers squad after Warrington thumping with damning assessment delivered

Castleford boss Ryan Carr did not hold back in his assessment of the Tigers’ 72-6 defeat at Warrington Wolves, labelling it the worst performance of his coaching career.

The Tigers trailed 32-6 at the break on Saturday afternoon, with their only try coming from debutant Semi Valemei midway through the first half.

Come the final hooter, 40 unanswered second half points had been conceded, and Cas had been condemned to their fifth defeat of 2026 across all competitions.

Having taken charge ahead of this season, Sydney native Carr’s only Super League victory at the helm remains their Round 3 success at home against basement boys Huddersfield Giants.

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‘The worst performance I’ve ever been associated with as a coach’

Australian head coach Carr pulled no punches about the 80 minutes he had just witnessed when speaking to Sky Sports post-match.

In a scathing review, he said: “That’s probably the worst performance I’ve ever been associated with as a coach.

“At the start of the game, we were playing it how we wanted and then a few things went against us and we just had that victim mentality out therewith people feeling sorry for themselves.

“We’ve got to have a good look at ourselves. There is no one else to blame. We’ve got to look in the mirror and make sure we don’t skim past that game, we need to learn from it.

“That performance was what has happened here previously. We can’t accept it, and I won’t accept it.

“At the same time, we’ve got to make sure we put a better performance out week in, week out and not have these games where we turn up and get blown off the park. They taught us a lesson in a lot of areas.”

Cas lost influential forward Joe Stimson to a failed HIA early on in Saturday’s defeat, but Carr refused to use that as an excuse when it was put to him by the BBC.

The Tigers boss said: “There’s no excuse to it. I’m not going to sit here and make excuses.

“It hurts to lose a middle, but at the end of the day, we didn’t make the decision to go out there and put our body on the line and go after it.”