Reports: Tony Smith departs Hull FC by mutual consent

Reports have emerged this morning that Hull FC have parted ways with head coach Tony Smith and assistant Stanley Gene.

Smith has been in charge at the MKM Stadium since September 2022, with the Black & Whites finishing 10th last year in his first season in charge.

The 57-year-old has seen his side win just one game so far this year however, losing six of their first seven in Super League and being dumped out of the Challenge Cup, all while setting numerous unwanted club records.

The Yorkshire Post report that FC assistant Simon Grix will take charge of the team on an interim basis alongside the club’s head of emerging talent Francis Cummins.

In a statement given to The Yorkshire Post, Hull chairman Adam Pearson said: “On behalf of everyone associated with Hull FC, I would like to thank Tony and Stan for their contribution to the club during their time with the first team.

“They have worked tirelessly and it is disappointing to have had to come to this decision, but it is one I feel is right at this time. I wish them both well for the future.