Huddersfield Giants remain rock bottom of the Super League ‘home table’ after Friday night’s 16-10 defeat against Leigh Leopards.

Ian Watson’s Giants beat Hull FC 50-6 back in March in the Sixth Round of the Challenge Cup on home soil, but are yet to taste victory at the John Smith’s Stadium in Super League this season.

Friday evening’s defeat against Leigh saw the hosts trail 14-0 at the break after tries from Leopards winger Josh Charnley & Papua New Guinean team-mate Edwin Ipape, added to by a Matt Moylan penalty.

With a two-man advantage at the start of the second half following yellow cards to Leigh pair Ed Chamberlain & Frankie Halton, Sam Hewitt pulled a try back almost instantly for Watson’s side. Huddersfield had seen Olly Russell handed 10 minutes in the bin by referee James Vella earlier in the contest.

A stop-start game with penalties aplenty saw Moylan add another two on to the visitors’ side of the scoreboard with a successful conversion midway through the second 40, extending their advantage to 12 points.

Kevin Naiqama’s 77th minute try helped to halve that deficit and before play restarted, Leigh saw another man sin-binned with Brad Dwyer penalised for a trip on Adam Clune in the build-up to that Naiqama try.

The Giants though were unable to make their numerical advantage count in the dying seconds, with a 16-10 scoreline consigning Watson’s side to their fifth home defeat in the league this season.

They remain the only side in Super League without a home win this year, and have now lost five in a row overall across all competitions, too.

Ranked: Every Super League team’s home record in 2024 with Huddersfield Giants rock bottom

Below, we rank all 12 Super League clubs’ home records based upon points percentage at home in 2024: (‘Points picked up in home games’ / ‘Points available in home games played so far’) X 100.

To clarify, two competition points are on offer in each game so if a side’s record was ‘2/12’ for example, they’ve picked up two points at home from 12 available in six home games to date in 2024.

We’ve had to do it this way as not all clubs have played the same number of home games, with Leigh – as an example – beginning five consecutive games on the road on Friday night as the pitch at the Leigh Sports Village is ripped up and relaid.

Without further ado…

12. Huddersfield Giants – 0/10 (0%)

11. London Broncos – 2/12 (17%)

10. Hull FC – 2/10 (20%)

9. Leigh Leopards – 5/12 (42%)

8. Castleford Tigers – 6/14 (43%)

7. Leeds Rhinos – 6/12 (50%)

6. Salford Red Devils – 8/10 (80%)

5. Hull KR – 10/12 (83%)

= Warrington Wolves – 10/12 (83%)

3. St Helens – 12/14 (86%)

1. Catalans Dragons – 12/12 (100%)

= Wigan Warriors – 6/6 (100%)