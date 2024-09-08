Can you name every club to have won the League Leaders’ Shield since it was introduced into Super League in 2002? Test out your knowledge with our quiz!

The trophy, which is one of the British game’s four major honours, was first awarded back in 2002.

Super League, of course, began in 1996. But in the first two seasons, the team finishing top were simply crowned champions with no play-off system in place.

And from 1998 to 2001, the League Leaders’ Shield just wasn’t a thing, with the reward for finishing top just being progression into the play-off semi-finals.

Notably, only since 2016 has the League Leaders’ Shield yielded medals for the winning squad!

In the 22 seasons which have seen the trophy awarded so far, only eight different clubs have topped the tree and got their hands on the honour.

Can you name them all and match them to the correct year? There’s a five-minute timer this week, so good luck with it. Don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name these 30 former Super League players from overseas?