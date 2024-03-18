Power Rankings: Wigan Warriors on top, Warrington Wolves move up, St Helens bounce back

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our fourth top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the first five rounds. Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons got underway at the weekend, with those clubs having already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year. For reference, last week’s Power Rankings are here.

Without further ado, the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (18/03/2024).

10. Hull KR (NEW)

The Robins are back in our top 10 this week after bouncing back from consecutive defeats with a 24-12 win over Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Hull KR have made a decent start to 2024 under Willie Peters, winning three from five, and the two they did lose were by narrow margins.

9. Salford Red Devils (DOWN 6)

Salford have slipped down six places in our Power Rankings – but they came so close to actually climbing a place or two had they not suffered that agonising 22-12 defeat to champions Wigan on Thursday.

Paul Rowley’s side have gone well in 2024 so far, winning three from five, and they would probably have been kicking themselves that they didn’t get the win against Wigan. The Red Devils are in Cup action this weekend against Hull KR, a team they defeated a fortnight ago in Super League. Salford are brilliant to watch, it has to be said.

8. Catalans Dragons (NEW)

Jordan Abdull in action for Catalans

Steve McNamara’s side are a new entry in our Power Rankings. The Dragons have enjoyed a good start to Super League 2024, having won four from their opening five matches.

Catalans eased past Castleford to pick up a 40-14 victory in the south of France on Saturday night, putting them fourth in the Super League ladder. They are in Challenge Cup action this weekend, with a trip to Championship part-timers Halifax on the horizon.

7. Halifax Panthers (UP 2)

The Panthers move up to seventh in our Power Rankings after getting their Championship season off to a flyer with a 24-10 win at the newly-promoted Dewsbury.

Liam Finn’s side welcome Super League side Catalans Dragons to The Shay this Sunday in the Challenge Cup sixth round. They couldn’t do it, could they?

6. Wakefield Trinity (UP 4)

Daryl Powell’s side have shot up four places in our Power Rankings as they started their Championship campaign in the best possible fashion, with a stunning 42-12 win over rivals Bradford Bulls at a sold out Belle Vue.

It has been a big start to their new era under Powell and there’s a genuine feel-good factor around Trinity at the moment, led by new owner Matt Ellis.

5. Featherstone Rovers (UP 1)

The Rovers have climbed a place in our Power Rankings thanks to two impressive victories over the last two weeks. They beat Wakefield in golden point in the Challenge Cup fifth round last week, and on Saturday, they picked up a 24-20 away at Batley, who have also shown signs of promise in the opening games of 2024.

Given our Power Rankings is based simply around momentum, Fev have to be high up on our list. James Ford’s side are in a rich vein of form.

4. St Helens (UP 3)

St Helens’ Jon Bennison celebrates his try against Leeds Rhinos

The Saints have moved up three places in our Power Rankings after returning to winning ways with an 18-8 win over Leeds at Headingley.

Paul Wellens’ are currently third in the Super League table, having won four from their opening five games. It’s been a solid start to the season for Saints, with their their 2024 start amongst the five best in Super League history in terms of defence.

3. Warrington Wolves (UP 1)

Sam Burgess’ side may have lost the opening game of the season in Perpignan, but they’ve since gained some momentum with wins against Hull FC, Castleford, Hull KR, and most recently, London Broncos.

Warrington fans will no doubt be happy to how the Sam Burgess era has started, with the Wire currently sat top of the Super League table after five rounds.

2. Sheffield Eagles (-)

Mark Aston’s Eagles are flying high, and they seem to be loving every second of it. They are in the 1895 Cup semi-finals and the Challenge Cup sixth round, and they kick-started their 2024 Championship campaign with an impressive 24-22 win over Toulouse at home on Friday night.

It’s been a belting start to 2024 for the Eagles, having beaten Doncaster, Newcastle, Midlands, York, Batley, Swinton and now Toulouse.

The Eagles are channelling their inner Sheffield spirit of 1998, with their (eagle) eyes firmly set on Wembley. They just face the small task of world champions Wigan this weekend..

1. Wigan Warriors (-)

Luke Thompson in action for Wigan Warriors

It’s probably no surprise to see Wigan retain top spot in our Power Rankings after another win on Thursday, a 22-12 success away at Salford.

It’s been a very good start to 2024 for Matt Peet’s side, beating Castleford, Huddersfield, London and Salford in the early rounds of Super League as well as their World Club Challenge triumph against Penrith Panthers. The Warriors have now won their last 15 games – their last loss coming in July 2023.

