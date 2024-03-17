Warrington Wolves captain Stefan Ratchford breaks Super League goal-kicking record

Warrington Wolves captain Stefan Ratchford made history on Sunday afternoon as he broke the record for most consecutive goal attempts in Super League with 41.

The Wire stalwart surpassed Leeds Rhinos goal-kicker Rhyse Martin, who previously held the Super League record with 39 successful consecutive attempts on goal.

Ratchford kicked his 40th consecutive goal in Warrington’s 58-4 demolition of London Broncos in the capital, creating history in Super League.

Soon after, the England international then kicked his 41st successive goal to tie the first-class record (41), sharing the record alongside Martin, Liam Finn and Jamie Ellis.

But cruelly, Ratchford couldn’t surpass Martin, Liam Finn and Jamie Ellis for the first-class record after missing what was a fairly routine kick for the Warrington skipper following Matt Dufty’s try.

Ratchford’s goal-kicking ability has been world class for several years now, with his last missed goal coming against Leeds last August.

The 35-year-old has kicked 610 goals in 331 appearances for Warrington since making his debut for the Wolves back in 2012, scoring 89 tries.

Ratchford started his professional career with Salford Red Devils, scoring 40 tries and kicking 29 goals in 108 appearances before making the move to Warrington.

The veteran utility back made his second appearance of the season on Sunday, racking up a personal tally of 22 points in Warrington’s 58-4 win over London.

It has been an impressive start to the Sam Burgess era at Warrington, with the Wolves sat top of the Super League table after five rounds, having won four from five.

Warrington have beaten Hull FC, Castleford, Hull KR and London so far in 2024, with their only loss coming in the opening round, a 16-10 defeat to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Next up for the Wolves is another clash with the Broncos, this time in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup next Saturday.

Stats courtesy of the Rugby League Record Keepers’ Club

