Danny Houghton and the 6 players to make 400 Super League appearances for one club

Hull FC captain Danny Houghton joined an exclusive club on Saturday as he made his 400th appearance in Super League.

The 35-year-old played his 400th Super League game for his boyhood club Hull FC, but it wasn’t the result he would’ve been hoping for, with the Black and Whites going down to a heavy 58-4 defeat to Leigh Leopards on home soil.

It’s a remarkable achievement for Houghton though. The veteran hooker, who made his first team debut in 2007, joins just five other players to play 400 Super League games for one club. Here’s a look at the sextet in that exclusive club..

Danny Houghton

The Hull-born hooker becomes the latest member of Super League’s 400 club. Houghton, who has surprisingly never made an England appearance, has made 440 appearances in total for the Black and Whites, including two Challenge Cup final victories in 2016 and 2017.

Houghton was named the Steve Prescott Man of Steel in 2016 as well being picked in the 2016 Super League Dream Team.

James Roby

Roby is one of the greatest players in British rugby league history. He retired at the end of last season, finishing as St Helens‘ all-time appearance holder with a staggering 551 to his name.

The legendary hooker won everything there was to win in the game, and then some. He won six Super League titles, four Challenge Cups, eight League Leaders’ Shields and two World Club Challenges in the Red V.

Roby, who was named Super League’s Man of Steel in 2017, was named in the Super League Dream Team seven times.

MY ULTIMATE TEAM: Kyle Amor names his greatest XIII from players he played alongside

Sean O’Loughlin

Another player who is considered one of the best players in British rugby league history is O’Loughlin, Wigan Warriors‘ captain fantastic for many years.

O’Loughlin hung up his boots at the end of the 2020 campaign having made 459 appearances for his hometown club.

The former Great Britain and England international won four Super League titles, three League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge during his playing career with the Warriors.

Kevin Sinfield

Sinfield is one of the best goal-kickers Super League has seen. The Oldham-born loose forward made 521 appearances for Leeds Rhinos, scoring 86 tries, kicking 1,292 goals and racking up an incredible 3,967 points during a phenomenal career.

The former Great Britain and England international won seven Super League titles, three World Club Challenges, three League Leaders’ Shields and two Challenge Cups with the Rhinos. Simply sublime.

LONG READ: Leeds Rhinos’ 2015 treble winners: Where are they now?

Paul Wellens

The new St Helens coach made 495 appearances his beloved hometown club between 1998 and 2015, scoring more than 1,000 points.

The 2006 Man of Steel won five Super League titles with Saints, two world Club Challenges and five Challenge Cup winners’ medals. He was also named in the Super League Dream Team on four occasions.

ANALYSIS: St Helens and the six best defensive starts in Super League history

Rob Burrow

The mercurial No. 7 played 492 games for Leeds Rhinos between 2001 and 2017, scoring 196 tries, including a stunning solo try in the 2011 Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Burrow won eight Super League titles with the Rhinos as well as three League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenges. He was a key member of the Rhinos’ golden generation.

The former Great Britain and England international was named in the Super League Dream Team three times.

READ NEXT: 5 familiar faces you (probably) had no idea are plying their trade in the Queensland Cup