It’s fair to say Paul Vaughan has done it tough this off-season.

The new York Knights recruit is preparing for a new challenge after joining the Super League newcomers, arriving as their marquee recruit ahead of their maiden voyage in the top flight.

But it hasn’t been plain sailing so far. A troublesome and nasty groin injury has been difficult to contend with and has left Vaughan facing a race against time to be fit.

Thankfully for York, he has won it, playing in their victory over Barrow Raiders in the Challenge Cup last week.

“I was a bit busted playing for Warrington,” Vaughan told Love Rugby League.

“It was a groin problem but also on the pubis, there were some stress fractures.

“It’s been extremely difficult, to be honest. The recovery was pretty intense. I had a few procedures that were pretty intense.”

Detailing the extent of the injury, Vaughan admitted it came off the back of wear and tear from the end of his time at the Wire.

“There was probably a game there that I shouldn’t have played, but I played, and I sort of dug myself into the hole a little bit there.

“But, you know, the medical team at York’s been great. They’ve done everything they possibly can to sort of get me over the line.

“I had the run against Barrow to clear the lungs a little bit. But that’s rugby, isn’t it? You have to just deal with those kind of things. I’m sort of over the hill now with it.”

Now he’s fit, he’s ready to lead York’s charge into Super League.

“I’m not going to come out and say anything outrageous,” he said. “But I think you’ll see a good brand of footy.

“I think you’ll see a side that wants to really work hard for each other. We’ll be competitive and we’re certainly not here to make up the numbers. We’re looking forward to it.”