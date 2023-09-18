Paul Vaughan faces lengthy ban in potential huge Warrington blow; Salford and Wakefield men suspended

Warrington Wolves star forward Paul Vaughan has been referred to tribunal with a Grade E charge issued by the Match Review Panel.

The 32-year-old has been charged for unnecessary contact during the defeat to St Helens in Round 26, and could face a 4-6 match ban if found guilty by a tribunal later this week.

The match review panel minutes claim Vaughan made contact with a player who is or may be injured at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in the 18-6 defeat.

Warrington face Huddersfield in the final round of the regular season, battling it out with Salford for the last place in the top six.

Joe Bullock is nearing his return from injury, says interim coach Gary Chambers, with Gil Dudson missing out against Paul Wellens’ side.

Warrington team-mate and fellow forward Thomas Mikaele was charged with a Grade B high tackle but escaped a ban, fined £250.

Meanwhile, Wakefield duo Jai Whitbread and Kevin Proctor may have played their final game for the club.

The pair have both received respective one-match bans for dangerous contact in the golden point defeat to Leigh Leopards. Gareth O’Brien’s late drop-goal saw Mark Applegarth’s side suffer relegation with one game to go.

Veteran forward Proctor, 34, is off-contract at the end of the season, while impressive Australian Whitbread is likely to attract Super League offers for 2024.

Finally, Salford prop forward King Vuniyayawa has been banned for two games for other contrary behaviour, charged with a Grade C.

The Fiji international was sent to the sin-bin against Hull KR for tackling Jack Walker without the ball at Craven Park, live on Sky Sports.

The Red Devils had only recently successfully appealed two separate one-match bans handed to the forward. His two Grade B charges were downgraded ahead of televised clash with Warrington at the Salford Stadium.

Super League Round 26 disciplinary

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves) – Grade E Unnecessary contact – Refer to Tribunal

Thomas Mikaele (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Connor Wrench (Warrington Wolves) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable

Tommy Makinson (St Helens) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Jai Whitbread (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Kevin Proctor (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Kai O’Donnell (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils) – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – 2 Match Penalty Notice

