Overseas Hull KR veteran hangs up his boots, opening up spot for club to bring in new recruit

Hull KR’s veteran forward Kane Linnett has called time on his career, freeing up a quota spot at Craven Park for 2024 with the Robins set to bring in Kelepi Tanginoa from relegated Wakefield Trinity.

A 2015 NRL Grand Final and 2016 World Club Challenge winner with the North Queensland Cowboys Down Under, Linnett will turn 35 in January, and makes the decision to hang his boots up after five seasons with KR.

During his time at Craven Park, the New South Wales-born ace has scored 40 tries in 110 appearances, named in the 2021 Super League Dream Team.

Through his mother, the forward – who made his senior debut in the NRL with Sydney Roosters in 2010 – has also earned nine Scotland caps, playing in both the 2013 & 2021 World Cups.

Speaking to KR’s club website about his decision to retire, Linnett said: “After thinking about my future thoroughly, I’ve made the decision to finish my professional rugby league career and head home to Australia.

“I’ve given my all for the badge, supporters and my teammates for the past five years, and I feel like the time is right for me to finish up and chase a new adventure.

“I’m very proud of how far Hull KR have progressed since I first arrived and it’s exciting to see where the club is going.

“I have so many great memories that will last a lifetime, and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity that Hull KR have given me and my family. The club, the fans and the city will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Robins set to bring in new overseas recruit with quota spot freed up

As KR lose one of their overseas players, it means that a quota spot is freed up. Boss Peters had already filled up his seven available slots, including Linnett.

New Zealand international Peta Hiku, Samoa star Tyrone May and Australian ace Jai Whitbread have all been recruited, and each take up one of those seven spots.

But now that New South Wales native Linnett has departed, there is room for manoeuvre, and the Robins are expected to bring in Tanginoa from Wakefield to bolster their pack ahead of the new season.

Auburn-born Tanginoa has been with Trinity for the last four years, playing juts seven times this term as they were relegated to the Championship.

