North Queensland Cowboys superstar Jason Taumalolo has reportedly rejected an approach from Super League in favour of ending his career in the NRL, according to reports.

Taumalolo, who signed an historic decade-long contract with the Cowboys in 2017 when he was at the peak of his powers and arguably the world’s best forward, has struggled to recreate his best form in recent seasons.

The Cowboys, according to Code Sports, would have been potentially open to letting Taumalolo end his contract early after reports of interest from elsewhere. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Catalans Dragons are the club who were named as a potential suitor for the forward and have reportedly expressed an interest in signing him.

There were also approaches from Japanese rugby union but Taumalolo has opted to remain loyal to the Cowboys – meaning it is likely he will now finish his career with North Queensland and see out his bumper contract.

Taumalolo’s agent, Chris Orr, said: “There was some interest in Jase. He had some options to go to the English Super League or Japanese rugby and we had some preliminary talks with a number of clubs.

“But Jason wants to stay loyal to the Cowboys. We had a meeting with the Cowboys recently and there’s no issues there at all.Jase loves the club. He has captained the side and he has set himself a goal to finish his career as a one-club legend who hopefully becomes the first player to reach 300 games for the Cowboys.”

Catalans, after being turned down by Taumalolo, reportedly then turned their attention to Tevita Pangai Jr, signing him on a one-year deal for 2025 to add to their mouthwatering recruitment.

However, there is no doubting that if they had got Taumalolo over the line, he would have been the highest-profile signing yet: and one of the biggest names ever to appear in Super League.

The 31-year-old has spent his entire career with North Queensland ever since making his NRL debut as a 17-year-old in 2010. His existing deal runs to 2027, and it now looks likely he will honour it.

