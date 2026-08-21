Former England international Mike Cooper has been handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence after stalking his former partner and her friend in a ‘terrifying’ two-month campaign.

Cooper, 37, represented Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors in Super League as well as St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL during a playing career which came to an end in September 2024.

On Friday morning at Liverpool Crown Court, it was heard that he stalked the pair between October 21 and December 31, 2024, believing his former partner – with whom his relationship had ended in September 2023 – had got into a new relationship with a male friend.

Following a period without contact, Cooper then messaged the man via various Facebook accounts in November 2024 with threatening messages including details of the man’s business.

Warrington-born Cooper then attended his former partner’s home, leaving handwritten notes calling the pair ‘vile’ before keying abusive words into his ex-girlfriend’s car of ‘sl*g’ and ‘sl*t’ as well as damaging the car’s tyres.

Ex-Super League man Mike Cooper handed suspended prison sentence following ‘terrifying’ stalking campaign

Cooper’s defence stated he had been left ‘destabilised’ by the end of his rugby league career a few weeks prior to the start of the stalking campaign due to a brain injury, with his forced retirement turning him to drinking daily while still taking prescription medication.

The 37-year-old – who has since reduced his alcohol consumption and found employment away from rugby league – offered his apologies to both victims and was described as ‘deeply ashamed’ of his actions.

In sentencing, Judge David Swinnerton said it was a ‘shame’ to see Cooper in the dock after his ‘illustrious sporting career’, adding that the behaviour ‘must have been terrifying’ for the victims.

Judge Swinnerton noted Cooper had not physically assaulted either victim, and that there had been no reported domestic violence during the relationship with his former partner.

Cooper was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, based on the realistic prospect of rehabilitation. It was also ordered that he must complete up to 20 rehabilitation activity days and a Skills for Relationships programme.

Meanwhile, restraining orders have been imposed for ten years to protect both victims.