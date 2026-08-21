Hull KR provide quadruple injury update with key men ruled out

Willie Peters is hopeful that Tyrone May and Jai Whitbread will both be fit in time to play against Wigan Warriors after being left out of the squad for their game against Toulouse Olympique.

Knee and bicep issues respectively have seen the pair given time off at the weekend, with this Rovers’ third game in just nine days.

Half-back May has been visibly struggling during games, and Peters admitted he was keen to give him a longer break in order for him to recover before the final rounds of the regular season.

“He’s had a knee issue, which has got the better of him,” Peters said.

“He was hobbling around for the majority of that game, so he just felt it’s best to rest him and it gives the opportunity to others.

“I just want to see him get that knee right so he comes back and he can be Tyrone May and not be too worried around an injury which is bothering him.

“You can see it is bothering him in games and he can’t play free, so it’s best to rest him and get that right. Hopefully it’s just a game. It should be. I mean, he’s had scans, so it’s nothing major, but there’s certainly an issue there.

“He’s one that plays through pain and he plays through a fair bit, which the majority of them do, especially this time of the year.

“Everyone’s carrying something, but his is a little bit more than just a bit of pain, so it’s something that we hope is just going to be one week.”

As for Whitbread, Peters added: “Jai’s got a bicep issue, so I thought Jai played strong the other day. There’s still a couple areas that we want to keep improving on with his game, but I thought his intent was there.

“So yeah, he’ll be missed this weekend, but he’s got a bicep issue that he needs to get sorted.”

Oliver Gildart will be given Friday to prove his fitness before a final decision is made after he missed the defeat to Warrington, but Peters did confirm that James Batchelor would be in the side after his absence on Tuesday night.