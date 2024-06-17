Luke Keary has been tabled a significant offer to finish his career in Super League with Catalans Dragons – but there are mixed reports over what decision the NRL star is going to take in regards to his future.

Keary announced in April he would be retiring at the end of this season, before Rugby League Live revealed on Sunday that Catalans had tabled him an offer that could potentially convince him to make a u-turn on that retirement decision.

The story was exclusively broken in England but reports in Australia quickly picked up on the situation – leading to a series of mixed messages about whether or not Keary would actually sign with the Dragons.

Firstly, Wide World of Sports reported that they had contacted Keary’s agent, Paul Sutton – who stressed that the 32-year-old will retire as originally intended and will reject the approach from Catalans.

Then, Fox Sports reported the exact opposite: that Keary would be accepting Catalans’ offer to play in Super League with the French club in 2025.

But what is clear is that the Dragons have made an approach to try and tempt Keary to continue playing for at least one more season, and any deal for the half-back would represent a major coup for both Catalans and Super League.

He has been in outstanding form for the Roosters this season, leading to a call-up into the extended New South Wales squad for this year’s State of Origin series.

A veteran of the NRL and a man with international honours for both Australia and Ireland, Keary is still producing the form that would suggest he could deliver for the Dragons in 2025 as they embark on a rebuild of their squad.

But there is uncertainty over whether or not he will take the offer on the table.

