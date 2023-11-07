London Broncos tie down half-back to new contract ahead of Super League return

London Broncos half-back Oli Leyland has signed a new deal with the capital club ahead of their return to Super League in 2024.

The 22-year-old came through the Broncos academy, making his first team debut for the club in 2021.

Leyland, who enjoyed a short spell on loan with League 1 neighbours London Skolars in 2021, has scored 11 tries and kicked 130 goals in 66 appearances for the Broncos so far, scoring more than 300 points.

The Kent-born playmaker, whose younger brother Bill also plays for the Broncos, has won representative honours with Lancashire at Academy level, playing against the touring Australian Schoolboys in 2018.

Leyland will remain a Bronco in 2024 as Mike Eccles’ side make their return to Super League for the first time since 2019.

On his new deal, Leyland said: “I’m really glad to be re-signing with the Broncos, I’ve had a couple of years getting game time and developing my game and think there’s still a lot of improvements I can make.

“Next season I am looking forward to having a good pre-season and hitting the ground running and making those improvements to make me the best player I can be and kicking on again.

“I can’t wait to be in the Super League and test myself at a higher level.”

London have made one new signing ahead of their return to the top flight, with academy product Sadiq Adebiyi making the move back to his boyhood club on a two-year deal.

The Nigeria international returns to London after spending two seasons up North with Wakefield Trinity and Keighley Cougars.

Adebiyi made 47 appearances for the Broncos between 2015 and 2021 after progressing through the club’s academy ranks.

