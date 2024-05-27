London Broncos have released a statement and say they are ‘seeking legal advice’ after the RFL deemed it unnecessary for Hull FC’s Herman Ese’ese to face an Operational Rules Tribunal for alleged verbal abuse.

Following the two club’s Round 11 meeting in the capital on May 12, which the Broncos won 34-18, an allegation of verbal abuse against one of their players was made by the hosts.

The incident in question had taken place during the game, and been placed on report by match referee Chris Kendall.

The Match Review Panel deemed further investigation necessary, and the Hull forward was due to face tribunal over the allegation.

But on Monday, the RFL’s latest disciplinary action contained the information that the allegation against Ese’ese had been ‘unequivocally withdrawn’, with the game’s governing body ‘conveying their sympathy’ to FC and the Samoa international.

London Broncos ‘seeking legal advice’ following RFL’s Herman Ese’ese verdict

It would appear however that decision has not sat right with those in the Broncos’ camp.

The player from the capital club who the alleged verbal abuse was made towards remains unconfirmed, but a statement published on their website on Monday evening suggested that they wanted further answers as to why the charge had been dropped.

The Broncos’ statement reads: “London Broncos were made aware of the decision and subsequent announcement made by the RFL at lunchtime today.

“The club is now processing the information provided to them and how the RFL came to this decision and is seeking legal advice.

“We stand behind our player and fully support him and his welfare. As a club, we support equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Ese’ese had initially been handed a Grade F charge for the incident in question, with his suspension pending tribunal.

But given previous similar cases and the charge handed out, the ex-Kiwi international was staring down the barrel of a lengthy ban.

As he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the RFL on Monday, Ese’ese spoke briefly in a press release published by Hull to say he felt ‘overwhelming relief and gratitude that the truth had come out’.

