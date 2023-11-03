London Broncos pin prolific Australian ace down with new deal ahead of Super League return

London Broncos have confirmed a new one-year deal for Australian utility back Jarred Bassett ahead of their Super League return in 2024.

The 31-year-old scored 17 tries in 32 appearances for the Broncos as they gained promotion back to the top tier this season, primarily featuring as a centre, but also sporadically on the wing and at full-back.

His rise over the last few years has been a notable one, first making the move from Southern Conference outfit Wests Warriors to League 1 London Skolars, and then onto the Broncos ahead of this campaign.

Bassett crossed 19 times in 16 appearances for the Skolars last term, and now will get his chance to impress in Super League at Plough Lane.

In an exclusive interview with Love Rugby League last month, London’s chief Mike Eccles revealed they would still have some part-time players in their squad despite being promoted to the top table.

Regardless of what the Broncos do in 2024 on the field, thanks to their low IMG grading, the likelihood is that they will be demoted back down to the Championship come 2025.

Having that freedom allows for experimentation, and Eccles says he’s relishing seeing what overseas veteran Bassett can bring amongst the elite.

He told their club website: “His incredible story continues, and I’m delighted to give him the opportunity to play in Super League next season. It’s a remarkable story to progress from League 1 to the Championship, and now Super League back-to-back.

It’s never or rarely been done before! I am now looking forward to seeing his continued development at the next level. He’s a big figure in the team, a likeable character, and a huge crowd favourite.”

