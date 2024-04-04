It’s the table no Super League side wants to be top of: but as things stand, no team has received more cards in 2024 – and it is clearly having a big impact on their early-season results.

There is a fair argument that Matt Moylan’s sin-bin midway through the first half during the defeat to Wigan Warriors did little to change the outcome of the game, with the reigning Super League champions running out comfortable winners.

But the fact Leigh have received seven cards so far this season underlines how difficult they are making things for themselves. In only two games have they gone the full 80 minutes without a single card, a record that continued on Thursday night with Moylan’s sin-binning.

There have been games so far this year where it has felt like cards have been crucial, though. That applies all the way back to the opening night when two Leigh players – John Asiata and Ricky Leutele – were shown yellows in their narrow defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

Asiata was sin-binned again just 41 seconds into the eight-point defeat at St Helens, with Brad Dwyer also getting a yellow card in that game – meaning the Leopards had to play a quarter of that game with 12 men.

Gareth O’Brien was yellow-carded during a six-point defeat to Leeds at a crucial stage in proceedings too, with the Rhinos in the midst of their second half comeback.

Hull FC, incidentally, have also been shown seven cards this season – three of those on the opening night of the 2024 campaign. Salford have been shown six, with Leeds and reigning champions Wigan getting five cards apiece.

The cleanest teams when it comes to cards? Incredibly, the two teams at the bottom: Castleford Tigers and London Broncos, who have just one card to their name each. Huddersfield also have just one card.

Super League card table 2024 (as of April 4):

Leigh Leopards – 7

Hull FC – 7

Salford Red Devils – 6

Leeds Rhinos – 5

Wigan Warriors – 5

Catalans Dragons – 4

Warrington Wolves – 3

Hull KR – 3

St Helens – 2

Huddersfield Giants – 1

London Broncos – 1

And you can get a full breakdown of every single card shown throughout the Super League season below.

