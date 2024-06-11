Leigh Leopards will become back Gareth O’Brien and Matt Davis for Saturday’s trip to Catalans Dragons – while Robbie Mulhern and John Asiata could be fit as early as next weekend’s clash against Leeds Rhinos.

The Leopards have been decimated by injuries this season, which has severely hampered their play-off push. However, as they prepare to head to France this weekend, they will welcome back two key players for that trip, Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Fullback O’Brien and utility forward Davis are both set to be cleared to travel and make the Leopards’ squad for Perpignan, handing Lam a significant double boost.

“A couple of players are in contention this week. Matty Davis and the break has brought Gaz O’Brien back into contention,” Lam confirmed.

Perhaps just as significantly, Leigh are also readying themselves to welcome back another key duo in the near future, with Mulhern’s scan on a calf injury coming back better than first feared.

Leigh were concerned the prop could miss another eight weeks of action but he could in fact be fit as early as next Friday’s trip to Headingley to face Leeds.

The same is also true of captain Asiata, and while Lam admitted the game against Wigan after the international break could be a more realistic timeframe, he did not rule out the pair being available next week, too.

“The tear on the calf came back at the lowest grade so instead of eight weeks, it’s four or five – and that’s a real positive for us,” Lam said. “Whether we feel it’ll be right for Leeds or go into that international break to be 100 per cent certain, he’s perhaps more likely to be ready against Wigan.

“Every player that’s come back from injury has lifted the team but with Robbie and John, they’re as influential as any forward in any team in the competition. We’re looking forward to them coming back.”

