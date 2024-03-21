Leigh Leopards boss makes Matt Moylan vow: ‘He’s only going to get better’

Leigh boss Adrian Lam insists we saw Matt Moylan’s best performance in a Leopards shirt to date last weekend against Hull FC, vowing that their headline off-season signing is ‘only going to get better’ from here on in.

Moylan arrived at Leigh from NRL outfit Cronulla Sharks back in November, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The weight of expectation on Moylan‘s shoulders was – and is – a great one, undoubtedly one of Leigh’s biggest signings ever.

After linking up with the Leopards, it’s taken the Australian – a one-time Kangaroo international – a little longer than those of a Leopards persuasion would have hoped to click into gear.

But in the 54-4 annihilation of Hull, he was a shining star. Scoring his first Leigh try, he also assisted two others, taking his assist tally up to four for the season.

This weekend, we may well see Moylan get his first taste of Challenge Cup action when Lam’s men host Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers in Round Six of the competition, beginning the defence of their crown.

Moylan last week was without half-back partner Lachlan Lam, missing having picked up a large laceration on his leg against Leeds Rhinos the week prior, needing 15 stitches to get it sorted.

And with Lam being one of a number of key figures absent at the minute, head coach Adrian wants to see Moylan continue in the same form he showed against Hull, now one of the senior men in the Leopards’ side.

On the 32-year-old, Leopards boss Lam said: “He’s had a bit of a slow start to the season, and without Lokie being there, he needed to step up. I thought he did an amazing job (against Hull).

“I know that some of the press have been into him a little bit saying that he’s not been playing the best games, but I know first-hand that it takes up to 10 weeks to be ready for Super League and this competition.

“We brought him here because we understand the talent that he is and the leadership that he brings. We’ve got to be patient in making sure that we back him until he finds his feet.

“There were some really good signs from him last weekend against Hull, and he’s only going to get better.

“His running game’s going to come into play soon enough as well, and the combinations that he’s not had a chance yet to build with Lachlan, Edwin Ipape, John Asiata and Gaz O’Brien at full-back.

“That takes time, and I’m confident that he’s happy now, Matty. He’s found his feet and moving forward, we’re all going to enjoy watching him carve up Super League over the next few weeks.”

