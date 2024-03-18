Super League Team of the Week from Round 5: Dufty, Hiku, Moylan..

The Love Rugby League team have settled on their Team of the Week from Round 5 of Super League action.

There were several top performers at the weekend, so it was another difficult week in terms of selection. Five clubs represented this week..

1. Matt Dufty

The Australian full-back has started the season in tremendous form, with coach Burgess’ style of playing freeing up Dufty and allowing him to do what he does best: run with the ball and take the line on.

Dufty bagged a hat-trick in Warrington’s 58-4 demolition of London on Sunday afternoon, taking his tally up to six in five games. He also racked up 240 metres from 22 carries as well as busting 13 tackles. He also provided an assist.

2. Josh Thewlis

The 21-year-old speedster returned to the Warrington squad on Sunday after his partner gave birth the week before. It’s safe to say he came back with a bang.

Thewlis scored a hat-trick in the Wire’s win down in the big smoke. He made 119 metres from 12 carries, making four clean breaks in the process.

3. Peta Hiku

The Hull KR man flourished in his more natural position of centre, playing a starring role in their 24-12 victory over Huddersfield.

The New Zealand international scored two tries to help Willie Peters’ side return to winning ways. Hiku made 80 metres from 13 carries as well as making 15 tackles.

4. Ricky Leutele

The former Samoa international certainly stood out for Leigh in their impressive 54-4 win at Hull FC on Saturday afternoon, scoring two tries and producing an assist.

Leutele caused plenty of problems for Hull when he had the ball in his hand, making 154 metres from 13 carries, busting eight tackles and making four clean breaks.

5. Umyla Hanley

The 22-year-old winger has had to be patient for his chance at Leigh – but he has taken his opportunity with his both hands in the last couple of weeks.

Hanley delivered an excellent display in the Leopards’ big win at Hull, making a remarkable 219 metres from 18 carries, busting nine tackles and making two clean breaks.

6. Matt Moylan

Moylan produced his best performance in a Leigh shirt to date on Saturday. He was at the heart of everything the Leopards did in attack against Hull.

The former Australia international scored a try and provided two assists at the MKM Stadium, kicking nine goals. Moylan carried the ball eight times and even made 20 tackles.

7. Jonny Lomax

The 33-year-old is like a fine wine, isn’t he? He just seems to be getting better as each year goes on. He produced a trademark Jonny Lomax performance in St Helens’ 18-8 win over Leeds.

Lomax made 112 metres from 15 carries against the Rhinos, providing an assist. But Lomax’s work in defence was arguably more important, making 37 tackles at Headingley.

8. Paul Vaughan

The Warrington powerhouse is continuing to show that he is one of the leading front-rowers in Super League.

Vaughan produced another mammoth display in Warrington’s win over London, making 212 metres from 20 carries. The former Australia and Italy international also made 16 tackles during a dominant display through the middle.

9. Brad O’Neill

The 21-year-old has quickly become a mainstay in Matt Peet’s forward pack, and whilst he doesn’t get the headlines like Jai Field and Bevan French, he’s a vital cog in the Warriors’ machine.

Wigan came from behind to beat Salford 22-12 on Thursday night. It wasn’t the best performance we’ll see from Wigan this year, but there were a few individuals that delivered big performances. O’Neill was one of those, making 52 tackles during an 80-minute effort, also making seven runs from dummy half.

10. Luke Thompson

What a signing this guy is already proving to be for the Warriors. He has already delivered some big performances, and Thursday night’s win at Salford was no different.

Thompson produced a massive display in both attack and defence through the middle, making 122 metres from 15 carries whilst making 36 tackles.

11. Dean Hadley

A couple of weeks ago, Love Rugby League did an article on the unsung heroes in Super League – and this guy was in it for Hull KR. Hadley is an underrated forward in the competition – but he definitely isn’t undervalued by his team-mates.

It was a hard-working performance from Hadley in Hull KR’s win at Huddersfield, making 105 metres from 17 carries to go alongside his 33 tackles.

12. James Bell

Like Hadley, Bell was also in our list of celebrating the unsung heroes in Super League. He just gives it his all every single time. It’s easy to see why he’s a fan favourite at Saints.

The Scotland international made 156 metres from 20 carries against the Rhinos as well as 16 tackles, also busting six tackles. Bell is proper rugby league player.

13. Kaide Ellis

The Australian forward probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He’s delivered some huge performances since being given the iconic No. 13 shirt at Wigan.

Ellis made a staggering 46 tackles and 17 carries in Wigan’s win at Salford. Incredible work rate.

