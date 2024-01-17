Leigh Leopards 2024 squad numbers: Papua New Guinea duo & NRL recruit Matt Moylan among 32 jerseys handed out

Leigh Leopards have announced their squad numbers for the upcoming 2024 campaign, with Papua New Guinea duo Edwin Ipape & Lachlan Lam and NRL recruit Matt Moylan among the 32 players handed a jersey.

The Leopards head into the new season looking to build on a 2023 which saw them lift the Challenge Cup for the first time in 52 years, also competing in the Super League play-offs for the first time in the club’s history.

Adrian Lam’s side have made eight additions to their pack in total so far, with Australian half-back Moylan the obvious marquee recruit, taking shirt number 6 upon his arrival in the North West having been brought in from Cronulla Sharks.

Partnering him in the halves will be Kumuls international Lam, who holds onto the number 7 jersey. Likewise, after a sterling debut season in Super League, PNG colleague Ipape retains number nine as the Leopards’ star hooker.

Those are three of 16 internationals in the Leigh squad for 2024 to date, with exactly half of the 32 having representative honours to their name.

Between all 32, there are more than 4,000 career appearances and 1,278 career tries. Wing pairing Josh Charnley and Tom Briscoe have contributed heavily to both of those tallies with vast experience in the game, and keep hold of shirt numbers 5 and 2 respectively.

Leigh head coach Lam told their club website: “We’ve submitted our squad numbers for 2024 and there’s no real surprises in there.

“Squad numbers aren’t really something anyone should read too much into. Just because someone is outside the first 13, it doesn’t mean that they can’t have a huge impact on the squad this season.

“One of the biggest issues for us last season was having a small squad. This year, we’ve grown the squad, and because of that there are some bigger squad numbers.”

The Leopards begin their campaign at home against Huddersfield Giants on February 16, where new recruit Owen Trout – who will don number 17 on the back of his shirt in 2024 – could come up against his former side.

Ben McNamara (21), Dan Norman (14), Lewis Baxter (29), Louis Brogan (30), Jack Darbyshire (31) and Kavan Rothwell (32) are the other new faces in the Leythers pack.

Leigh’s full squad numbers for 2024 are as below:

1. Gareth O’Brien

2. Tom Briscoe

3. Zak Hardaker

4. Ricky Leutele

5. Josh Charnley

6. Matt Moylan

7. Lachlan Lam

8. Tom Amone

9. Edwin Ipape

10. Robbie Mulhern

11. Kai O’Donnell

12. Jack Hughes

13. John Asiata

14. Dan Norman

15. Matt Davis

16. Frankie Halton

17. Owen Trout

18. Ben Nakubuwai

19. Ed Chamberlain

20. Oliver Holmes

21. Ben McNamara

22. Keanan Brand

23. Nathan Wilde

24. Umyla Hanley

25. Tom Nisbet

26. Jacob Gannon

27. Aaron Smith

28. Jacob Jones

29. Lewis Baxter

30. Louis Brogan

31. Jack Darbyshire

32. Kavan Rothwell

