League 1 move confirmed for young forward following completion of long-term drugs ban: ‘He’s a real grafter’

Having completed a long-term ban from rugby league for drug use, youngster Adam Carr has taken his first steps back into the sport’s main pyramid, linking up with League 1 outfit North Wales Crusaders for 2024.

Back in December 2020, having appeared twice earlier that year for Rochdale Hornets at the start of the ‘season that never was’ once it was curtailed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Carr was handed a four-year ban after failing a drugs test.

The failed test – with a banned substance of Clenbuterol present in his urine sample – which saw the loose forward receive that ban came at a Hornets training session 12 months prior, and accordingly he was banned from all sport for four years.

Carr appealed that ban, and though he saw his appeal dismissed, was allowed to feature for Thatto Heath Crusaders in the National Conference League this year.

One of his appearances for Thatto Heath came in a narrow 18-10 Challenge Cup defeat to their North Wales namesakes, in which he crossed for a try.

League 1 move confirmed for Adam Carr following completion of long-term drugs ban

Having also featured for England’s community Lions under-23s this autumn against both Ireland and Wales, the forward now links up with Carl Forster’s side ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Carr told the Crusaders’ website: “I’m really made up to have signed for the club and have been given the opportunity.

“I saw the progress North Wales Crusaders have made under Carl, and couldn’t wait to get involved in the process. I already feel at home and training is great.

“I’m hoping I can showcase some of my talent and really kick on this season and play my best rugby.”

The youngster also has representative honours for Lancashire having represented his home county at under-17 and under-19 level as well as open age.

On his signing, Crusaders head coach Forster added: “It’s really good to get Adam on board. He’s a player we spoke to last year, but the timing wasn’t quite right.

“We spoke again this pre-season and obviously made it happen. He’s a real grafter in the middle of field and has a good skill set.

“He’s really impressing in training and improving with every session. He had a very good game against us in the cup last season, so it will be good to have him moving forward.”

