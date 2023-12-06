Malta international pens new deal with League 1 outfit: ‘One of our real success stories’

Malta international Kaine Dimech has put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension with Cornwall for the 2024 League 1 season.

The powerful forward – playing his first-ever year of rugby league in the higher echelons of the pyramid – was a mainstay in the Choughs’ team throughout the season just gone, appearing in all 19 of their games across league and cup.

Last year saw Dimech feature twice for Malta against Montenegro and Bulgaria respectively, with his showings for Cornwall this year earning him further international caps against that same pair.

Scoring a try against both back in September, he was a part of the Maltese outfit which recorded a thumping 78-0 triumph over Bulgaria, the game which saw Jarrod Sammut kick 13 goals to go with a hat-trick of tries.

Now, Dimech will be sticking around in the South West for 2024 as Mike Abbott’s men look to build on their 9th place finish in the third tier this term, winning five of 18 league games.

Cornwall announced the 28-year-old’s contract extension via their club website. Having committed to the Choughs ahead of the upcoming season, Dimech said: “I am really pleased to be staying with the club for 2024.

“My first year in League 1 was a success in my eyes because I managed to play in every single game. I knew it would be a test and I had to push myself after signing relatively late in pre-season.

“With that in mind, my initial focus was just to be part of the squad, but to be involved like I was helped the team achieve some notable victories.

“I know the areas of my game that I need to improve and they are easy improvements to make. If I can achieve all I want from pre-season, I know I can progress again from last year.

“Playing for Malta will help with that, and representing Malta means the world to me and I don’t take it for granted. It was awesome to play against both Bulgaria and Montenegro and because of my experience playing with Cornwall, I had a bigger role to play and I felt like I influenced both games more than I had previously.”

Choughs boss Abbott lauded their international start, adding: “Kaine was one of our real success stories from last year.

“He came to us for a pre-season trial, whilst coming back from quite a nasty injury. We could see something in Kaine and invited him back down after Christmas for an extended trial.

“He trained the house down, making my decision to sign him really easy. He moved to Cornwall with his girlfriend which shows a huge level of commitment and a desire to not pass up the wonderful opportunities that Cornwall can offer aspiring rugby league players.”

