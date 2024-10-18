Lachlan Lam is reportedly ‘open’ to making a return to the NRL – and a strong showing for Papua New Guinea this autumn could accelerate interest in the Leigh Leopards star’s services again.

Lam has consistently been linked with a move back to the NRL ever since joining Leigh over two years ago. In that time, he has emerged as one of the standout half-backs in Super League.

He was bizarrely linked with a move to Hull FC earlier this year, but committed his future to the Leopards for 2025. But now, Code Sports have suggested that Lam is once again potentially on the radar of NRL clubs.

They report that Gold Coast Titans and Canterbury Bulldogs were among his potential suitors earlier this year and with Lam set to be in the spotlight Down Under as he represents the Kumuls, he could once again be in the shop window.

In a list of players who are looking to attract potential clubs via their Pacific Championships performances, Lam was named with the report saying: “Has one year left on his deal with the Leigh Leopards but is open to making a return to the NRL.

“Lam has excelled in England, guiding Leigh to promotion into the Super League in 2022 and into consecutive finals series in the last two seasons.

“In a market where elite halves are a rare commodity, a dominant showing over the next few weeks will put Lam in the box set to secure an NRL home coming.”

There is, of course, no suggestion Leigh would entertain letting Lam go at a time when they look destined to lose another key spine player. Matt Moylan is set to retire and return to Australia at the end of the current campaign – and the loss of Lam would be devastating for the Leopards.

But Lam is almost certain to have clubs watching him closely when he represents Papua New Guinea over the coming weeks, it seems.