League 1 side swoop for international utility from Down Under who links up with new club immediately

League 1 outfit Keighley Cougars have confirmed the signing of Malta international Josh Martin for the 2024 season, who returns from Down Under to join Matt Foster’s side

Born in Kogarah, New South Wales, the utility-back spent 2022 in the Championship with Whitehaven before heading home.

He featured 19 times for the Marras that year and scored four tries – including one in a 60-0 rout of Doncaster in the Challenge Cup – as they achieved a 10th place finish in the second tier with nine wins and a draw.

Now, Martin will try his hand in the third tier of British rugby league with the Cougars, who were relegated this year by the cruel margin of three points – difference, not competition.

The Aussie – who is able to feature at full-back, centre and on the wing – will turn 27 in February, and saw his signing announced by Keighley on their X account -@Cougarmania – earlier today as below.

Cougars add the signature of outside back, Josh Martin for the 2024 season. Josh landed today from Australia and joins his new team mates at training this evening! pic.twitter.com/gZ6V3GkNMp — Keighley Cougars (@Cougarmania) December 15, 2023

Through his heritage, the Cougars’ new recruit represents Malta alongside former Super League ace Jarrod Sammut, who has recently departed Championship outfit Barrow Raiders and is currently a free agent.

Martin has six caps to his name for the Knights, all earned between 2017 and 2018 with international appearances against Italy, South Africa, the Philippines, Niue (2) and Hungary.

The back’s first Keighley appearance could come in their Boxing Day friendly with Oldham. The Cougars also take on Super League side Castleford Tigers and Championship outfit Halifax Panthers before kicking off their competitive games in the 1895 Cup group stages against Dewsbury Rams on January 28.

