Keighley Cougars 2024 squad numbers: Ex-Super League star Junior Sa’u to wear No. 4 jersey

Keighley Cougars have announced their squad numbers for 2024 as Matt Foster’s side continue their preparations for the upcoming League 1 season.

Brandon Pickersgill, who has arrived at Cougar Park on a three-year deal from Championship neighbours Halidax Panthers, will wear the number one jersey next year.

Germany international Adam Ryder will wear the number three shirt, partnering former New Zealand and Samoa star Junior Sa’u in the centres in 2024.

Meanwhile, Welsh youngster Billy Walkley has been given shirt number five following his arrival from Super League side Salford Red Devils.

Charlie Graham, who came through the ranks at Hull FC, will wear number two in 2024 having scored 44 tries in 65 appearances for Keighley over the last three seasons.

Jack Miller, who won the League 1 Player of the Year award whilst with the Cougars in 2022, takes the number seven shirt upon his return to Cougar Park after spending 2023 with Newcastle Thunder.

Prop Lewis Hatton has been handed the number eight following his move from Championship side Widnes Vikings, partnering experienced Kiwi forward Mark Ioane (10) in the front-row.

Hooker Kyle Kesik, who made his international debut for Poland in 2022, will be the club’s new number nine after wearing 13 in 2023.

Club captain Ellis Robson, who made 22 appearances for Keighley last season, will don the number 11 jersey in 2024.

Head coach Foster will have several Australians at his disposal in 2024, with new recruits Lachlan Lanskey, Alex Bishop and Josh Martin taking numbers 12, 14, and 24 respectively.

Scotland international Oscar Thomas, who represented his Scottish heritage at the 2017 World Cup, will wear number 17.

Former Castleford Tigers and Hull KR prop Will Maher, who has joined Keighley on a season-long loan from Halifax, has been handed number 20.

Winger David Foggin-Johnston will wear 25 following his arrival from Championship neighbours Bradford Bulls.

And trialists Liam Copland, Max Lambourne and Aaron Harlow-Stephenson are rewarded with part-time contracts for 2024 and take numbers 26, 27 and 28 respectively.

Keighley Cougars 2024 squad numbers

1. Brandon Pickersgill

2. Charlie Graham

3. Adam Ryder

4. Junior Sa’u

5. Billy Walkley

6. In memory of Danny Jones

7. Jack Miller

8. Lewis Hatton

9. Kyle Kesik

10. Mark Ioane

11. Ellis Robson

12. Lachlan Lanskey

13. Dan Parker

14. Alex Bishop

15. Aaron Brown

16. Josh Lynam

17. Oscar Thomas

18. Jordan Schofield

19. Ben Stead

20. Will Maher

21. Ben Dean

22. Codey Downey

23. Matt Bailey

24. Josh Martin

25. David Foggin-Johnston

26. Liam Copland

27. Max Lambourne

28. Aaron Harlow-Stephenson

