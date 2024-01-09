Jarrod Sammut’s next destination confirmed with ex-Super League star set to play in new division for first time

Veteran Jarrod Sammut haș re-joined Workington Town following his Barrow Raiders exit, and accordingly will play in League 1 for the first time in his career.

The half-back will turn 37 next month, and saw his exit from Barrow confirmed back on December 1, bringing an end to two years at Craven Park which saw him score 26 tries in 50 games as he became a free agent.

Since then, talk has been rife of him joining a 10th different rugby league club of his lengthy career, with links to both Cornwall and Midlands Hurricanes.

He will indeed drop down to the third tier, but his club count doesn’t move into double figures just yet, as he remains in Cumbria with Workington, who he previously featured for between 2015 and 2016 at Championship level.

A Malta international in both rugby league and rugby union, Sammut could reach the milestone of 300 club career appearances, currently 27 off that mark.

As well as Workington and Barrow, he’s donned a shirt for London Broncos, Bradford Bulls, Crusaders, Wakefield Trinity, Wigan Warriors, Featherstone Rovers and Leigh – then Centurions.

With 174 club career tries, the 36-year-old has over a century of appearances in both Super League and the Championship respectively, but has never played in the third tier before.

Workington confirmed his return via their club website earlier this evening, with the Australia-born ace training with his new team-mates for the first time tonight.

The Cumbrian outfit say he is likely to make his return to action for them in their pre-season friendly against Whitehaven on Sunday, January 21 at The Fibrus Community Stadium. That game sees silverware on the line in the shape of the Ike Southward Memorial Trophy.

In Workington, Sammut links up with a side that finished 5th in League 1 last term, losing out to eventual beaten finalists North Wales Crusaders in the play-offs.

