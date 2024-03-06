Rohan Smith’s comments on Tuesday in regards to Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley’s discipline certainly got people talking online, and got us thinking at Love Rugby League about indiscipline on a wider scale.

“..in his general game-play, the other teams are trying to get under his skin but he’s not actually reacting,” Smith said “James has changed how he’s played the game and he’s actually refrained from getting into scuffles.”

Bentley will serve a one-match suspension this week following a striking incident involving Catalans’ Tariq Sims – but what about penalties conceded during the opening month of the new season: where does Bentley rank? Here’s a look at the seven players that have conceded the most penalties in Super League (so far) in the early rounds of 2024..

7. Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons – 4)

The Fiji powerhouse has made a good impression upon his arrival in Super League, putting in a couple of big displays amongst the explosive Catalans pack.

Sims has conceded four penalties in the opening three rounds – but there’s no doubt his coach Steve McNamara will be pleased with what he has seen from the NRL veteran so far. Sims has made 188 metres from 31 carries, also making an average of 22 tackles per game along with scoring two tries.

= James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos – 4)

The stats, provided by the official Super League website, show that Bentley has had a good start to the 2024 campaign, averaging almost 30 tackles per game from his usual back-row position.

With Smith’s comments in his press conference prompting us to delve into the stats, they show that Bentley has been penalised four times in total in the opening three rounds. He has also made 24 carries so far in 2024.

= Jack Brown (Hull FC – 4)

Brown is a promising prospect with a bright future ahead of him, having made more than 200 metres from 27 carries the first three rounds as well as making 59 tackles.

He has conceded four penalties so far and will serve a one-match ban in Round 4 for a dangerous throw in their win over London last weekend. Despite the penalty count, Brown has made a pretty strong start to 2024 and, at just 23 years of age, has been leading from the front amongst a depleted Hull side who are well into double figures of unavailable players due to injuries and suspensions.

= Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants – 4)

The former England international has actually been one of Huddersfield’s top performers in the early stages, although he has conceded four penalties.

Cudjoe has made the transition into the loose forward role this season, and has seemingly fit into the role like a hand into a glove. He has racked up 260 metres and has already made a staggering 128 tackles, averaging 32 per game.

= Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants – 4)

Although he has been penalised four times, Hill, like his Giants team-mate Cudjoe, has also made a solid start to 2024, making 221 metres from 31 carries in the opening three rounds.

The England stalwart has also made 81 tackles, averaging 27 tackles per match.

2. Sam Davis (London Broncos – 5)

Newly-promoted London have two players who have conceded the most penalties – but Mike Eccles’ side aren’t the most indisciplined team, ranking sixth in the list for most penalties conceded, with Wigan, Leeds, Huddersfield, Salford and Hull above them.

Broncos academy product Davis has conceded five penalties so far, having played some big minutes for the capital club. The Leicestershire-born hooker has made 114 tackles in the first three rounds, averaging more than 28 per game.

= Rhys Kennedy (London Broncos – 5)

The Australian prop, who joined the Super League newcomers in the off-season from Hull KR, has also been penalised five times in the opening three rounds.

The stats, however, demonstrate a strong work rate from the towering front-rower in the early stages of 2024, making 34 carries and 103 tackles, with 23 of those being from marker position.

An honourable mention

A clutch of players are just outside the top seven, having conceded three penalties so far. But among them is Hull FC forward Franklin Pele – who managed to concede his three separate penalties inside just 39 minutes on his debut in the Hull derby. The third of those penalties, of course, led to Pele being sent off following an incident involving Rovers captain Elliot Minchella on the opening night of the season.

