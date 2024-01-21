Hunslet RLFC 2024 squad numbers: Ex-Hull FC youngster to wear number 4 with 29 shirts handed out

Hunslet have locked in their squad numbers for the upcoming League 1 campaign, with 29 shirts handed out, including the number four jersey to former Hull FC youngster Jude Ferreira.

2024 will be the Parksiders’ ninth consecutive season in the third tier, and they’re under new management in head coach Dean Muir, who has been appointed following Alan Kilshaw’s departure to take charge of Championship outfit Swinton Lions.

Numerous new recruits are handed ‘starting shirts’ by Muir, including ex-Hull man Ferreira (4). The Wales international didn’t make a senior appearance for the Black and Whites before departing, but has previously featured as a loanee for London Broncos.

Billy Gaylor is another new face at the South Leeds Stadium, joining Hunslet from Keighley Cougars and being named as captain. He has been handed shirt number 9.

The Parksiders also took a punt on amateur star Harry Williams, and following his move from Bradford-based community outfit West Bowling, he’s done enough to earn himself the number 6 jersey.

Matty Beharrell (7) could partner Williams in the halves having shone bright for Hunslet in 2023 with 127 points scored in just 13 appearances, largely courtesy of an impressive goal-kicking record.

Elsewhere, vice-captain Jimmy Watson retains number 1 heading into his 12th season with the club having having scored 80 tries in 209 appearances to date.

Meanwhile, Iwan Orr takes the 23 shirt following his arrival this off-season. The utility back is the son of former Great Britain international Danny Orr.

Hunslet RLFC 2024 squad numbers: Ex-Hull FC youngster Jude Ferreira to wear number 4, with 29 shirts handed out in total

Another ‘new’ recruit is Jack Render (31), who actually played for Hunslet up until the end of the 2023 season but departed for rugby union and spent a few months with Rotherham Titans before returning to the South Leeds Stadium.

When his return to the club was confirmed, Render said: “As a winger, the involvement in the game (in union) is much more limited than what it is in league.

“Once I made my mind up that I wanted to come back to league, I immediately got in touch with Hunslet, and I am delighted to be back.”

Hunslet’s full squad numbers for the 2024 season are as follows:

1. Jimmy Watson

2. Dan McGrath

4. Jude Ferreira

6. Harry Williams

7. Matty Beharrell

8. Harvey Hallas

9. Billy Gaylor

10. Toby Everett

11. Josh Jordan-Roberts

12. Aaron Levy

13. Michael Knowles

14. Jack Mallinson

15. Ross Whitmore

16. Jordan Syme

17. Lewis Wray

18. Cam Berry

19. Spencer Darley

20. Rhys Davies

21. Brandan Wilkinson

22. Liam Carr

23. Iwan Orr

24. Ben Shiels

25. Aidan Scully

26. Ethan O’Hanlon

27. Nathan Carter

28. Keenan Dyer-Dixon

29. Donald Kudangirana

30. Jack Coventry

31. Jack Render

READ NEXT: Super League 2024 squad numbers – Club-by-club guide