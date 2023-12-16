League 1 club pull off ‘major coup’ as dual-code young gun returns following stint in rugby union

Hunslet have confirmed the re-signing of Jack Render for 2024, described by the club as a ‘major coup’, following the winger’s brief stint away playing rugby union.

Render was voted Hunslet‘s Player of the Year by both the club’s coaches and supporters for his impressive showings in the season just gone, scoring 14 tries in 20 appearances.

Having also scored 10 in 22 the season prior, the 24-year-old opted for a code switch, linking up with Rotherham Titans in rugby union back in September. The Titans currently sit 2nd in the National League 2 North, in tier 4 of the union pyramid.

Just a few months on however, Render has opted for a return to league, and will be back in League 1 with Dean Muir’s Parksiders next year as they look to build on the 2nd place finish they achieved this term, losing out in the play-offs to both Doncaster and North Wales Crusaders.

Prior to linking up with Hunslet, Render had featured 21 times between Championship outfits Featherstone Rovers and Sheffield Eagles.

During his time at Post Office Road, the young gun appeared in the Million Pound Game, with Fev losing out over in Canada to Toronto Wolfpack.

Hunslet announced Render’s return to the South Leeds Stadium for 2024 via their club website, with the flier saying: “I’m thankful for the experience at Rotherham.

“They are a great club and a great set of lads, but as a winger, the involvement in the game is much more limited than what it is in league.

“Once I made my mind up that I wanted to come back to league, I immediately got in touch with Hunslet, and I am delighted to be back.”

Head Coach Muir added: “When a player of Jack’s ability becomes available, and more importantly wants to be part of what we are building, it was too good an opportunity to miss.”

Meanwhile, Parksiders chairman Kenny Sykes reiterated a similar message, commenting: “Jack’s a great player and a proven try-scorer at this level.

“At 24, he is only going to get better. There was obviously interest from a number of other clubs, but we were determined to get our man.”

