Hull KR young gun, Jamaica World Cup star called up by dual-registration partners for pre-season friendly

Hull KR’s new recruit Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace has been named in the squad by dual-registration partners Featherstone Rovers for their friendly against Bradford Bulls on Sunday.

The 20-year-old will line up against his former side at Post Office Road having joined KR from Bradford this off-season, penning a two-year deal with the Robins.

Wallace made 43 appearances over the course of two seasons with the Bulls, scoring 11 tries in the process including six this year on their run to the Championship play-offs.

A former Leeds Rhinos youngster, he also starred for Jamaica at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup, featuring in all three of their group games against Ireland, New Zealand and Lebanon respectively.

The back-rower is the first KR player to be utilised by Featherstone as part of the dual-registration agreement, which was announced back in November.

Brought into the game in 2013, dual-registration allows players from both sides able to play for one another, though in the most part allows the club in the higher division – in this instance KR – to get players game time elsewhere.

When a player goes on dual-registration, they are only eligible to play in one fixture per scheduled round in any given week and not to play twice over the same weekend if, for example, KR played on a Friday and Featherstone on a Sunday.

Sunday’s clash with fellow Championship outfit Bradford will be a first pre-season run out for James Ford’s Rovers, who last night confirmed two Super League recruits as captain and vice-captain in Ben Reynolds & Danny Addy respectively.

Fev also take on Dewsbury Rams a week on Sunday (January 14) before beginning competitive games on January 28 at Hunslet in the group stages of the re-modelled 1895 Cup.

