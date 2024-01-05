Former Super League duo handed leadership roles at boyhood club following off-season moves

Ben Reynolds & Danny Addy have been named as Featherstone Rovers’ captain and vice-captain respectively for the upcoming campaign following their moves to their boyhood club this off-season.

29-year-old Reynolds was the first of the pair to link up with Featherstone, seeing his move back to Post Office Road from Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards confirmed back in mid-October.

The Pontefract-born half-back has already featured as a loanee for Rovers back in 2019, scoring one try – against Dewsbury Rams – in the space six appearances.

He has since gone on to establish himself in Leigh‘s history books, third in their all-time goal-kicking list with 397 in his 148 appearances, made across three separate stints.

One of the few players in Leigh’s squad to have donned the club’s shirt when they were known as Centurions, his name is also etched into the top 10 of their all-time top points scorers.

Having penned a two-year deal with boyhood club Featherstone, Reynolds will skipper the Championship side this year, succeeding James Lockwood who was one of 17 to depart following a failed play-off campaign in the season just gone.

The club confirmed the same with a post on their X account -@FevRoversRLFC – last night, as below.

🫡 Captain James Ford has announced that Ben Reynolds will succeed James Lockwood as the club’s captain. #BlueWall pic.twitter.com/Kr6SdFj7wR — Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) January 4, 2024

Also born in Pontefract, 32-year-old Addy assumes the vice-captain role for James Ford’s side in 2024 having seen his move to Post Office Road confirmed back in early November.

The 18-time Scotland international – who represents the Bravehearts through his heritage – departed Super League outfit Salford Red Devils to link up with Featherstone, set to pull on a shirt for his boyhood club for the first time.

Starting out at Bradford Bulls, Addy has 149 Super League appearances to his name, but has also already featured 61 times at Championship level.

Those 61 appearances came between Dewsbury, Bradford, Hull KR, Leigh – then Centurions – and Widnes Vikings.

As with Reynolds, Featherstone confirmed Addy‘s appointment as vice-captain via their X account last night. The post can be seen below.

(VC) At our Fan’s Forum, Danny Addy has been named as the club’s vice-captain for the 2024 Season.#BlueWall pic.twitter.com/475GAK4WrL — Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) January 4, 2024

