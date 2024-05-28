Hull KR and York Knights to take historic match to Amsterdam

Hull Kingston Rovers and York Knights will take rugby league to the Netherlands in 2025.



The Robins and the Knights will host a groundbreaking pre-season match in Amsterdam at the NRCA Stadium in the city on January 25 next year.

The stadium has hosted high-profile rugby events including Challenge Cup rugby union fixtures, but it will now play host to the Robins and the Knights in an historic match.

Rovers’ charity foundation will work closely with the Netherlands’ rugby league governing body and local schools to get rugby balls into the hands of children for the first time to develop potential male and female player pathways and generate interest in the sport, alongside local marketing campaigns to raise awareness of the event.

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin said: “This is an exciting day for the club as we continue our Global Robins journey. Last month we announced a historic partnership with the Port Moresby Vipers in Papua New Guinea, and today we announce our next international venture.

“After working with the Netherlands National Rugby League Governing body in the community for some time, we are delighted to extend our partnership to take the club on tour to play a game in Amsterdam in January 2025.

“With direct transport links to Amsterdam and Rotterdam, and a long history of trading with the docks of Hull, the great country of the Netherlands are almost neighbours for us, with Amsterdam being a shorter distance away from East Hull in miles than Aberdeen or Devon, as the crow flies.

“With over 100 Rugby clubs in the country, it’s a natural territory for us to explore new male and female pathways and grow our footprint, whilst giving our fans the opportunity to have a fantastic weekend away in one of Europe’s best cities.

“We are planning a full takeover, from fan parties to the Foundation spending time in schools in the build-up. Gameday itself will be our full, unique, Sewell Group Craven Park experience on tour and it will be a great experience for both our loyal supporters, and the local audience we aim to attract.

“To deliver the project we are working with a fantastic range of new partners, from commercial sponsors to the stadium itself, who I’d like to personally thank. And of course, the York Knights who have been right behind the project from minute one and are committed to making it a success. It’s a jigsaw that has taken some time to bring to life, but one we are all now behind as a club to deliver.”

