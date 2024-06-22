Hull FC suffered a treble injury blow to their forward pack during their Round 15 clash with Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon, with Cam Scott, Jack Ashworth & Ligi Sao all forced off.

Second-rower Scott was the first of the trio to leave the field, doing so in the 18th minute having picked up a hamstring issue. He never replaced, and come the start of the second half, emerged in a club tracksuit with his game finished.

The 24-year-old was replaced by Ashworth, who appeared to accidentally collide with team-mate Sao as they tried to recover with Warrington scoring a try through Danny Walker early on in the second half.

Wire’s Josh Thewlis had to wait to convert that try while Ashworth received treatment from FC’s medical staff, with the ex-Huddersfield Giants man picking up what the Sky Sports commentary team described as a ‘severe twist’ to his right ankle.

And just a few minutes after Ashworth had limped gingerly from the field, loose forward Sao followed suit.

Hull FC suffer treble injury blow to forward pack during Warrington Wolves clash

Herman Ese’se & Yusuf Aydin returned to the field to replace Ashworth & Sao respectively, with FC down to just one man on the bench for the final 20 minutes or so as they go in search of a second consecutive victory.

Earlier in the contest, Airlie Birds winger Tom Briscoe required a HIA, which he would pass. And Brad Fash also had to be patched up, having to change his shirt midway through the first half with a cut close to his eye seeping blood.

At the time of writing, there are 14 minutes remaining in East Yorkshire, and it’s a one-score ball game with visitors Warrington currently 18-12 up.

Sam Burgess’ side were 12-0 up at the break, and after Hull youngster Denive Balmforth got them onto the scoreboard with a breakaway try, that four-pointer from Walker – which led to Ashworth’s injury – combined with Thewlis’ conversion had them 18-6 to the good.

Liam Sutcliffe though got the hosts back into the Round 15 clash oncemore, with Ben Reynolds’ successful conversion bringing the score back to 18-12.