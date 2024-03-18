Hull FC forward Franklin Pele has received another suspension following the weekend’s Super League action, the Rugby Football League have confirmed.

Pele, who had only just returned from a three-match ban, will miss Hull’s Challenge Cup tie this weekend after being handed another one-match suspension following an incident in their heavy defeat to Leigh.

Pele was sin-binned for the incident and has now received a Grade C Dangerous Contact charge, and a one-match penalty notice.

He is, however, the only player to receive a suspension this week. Four players have been charged in total, with Nu Brown hit with a £250 fine following a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge.

Salford’s Amir Bourouh also received the same punishment for the same charge, while Huddersfield fullback Jake Connor was also fined £250. Connor was charged with a Grade B Striking offence in their defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers on Saturday afternoon – but has not been suspended.

MONDAY READ: Super League Team of the Week from Round 5: Dufty, Hiku, Moylan..

St Helens’ Sione Mata’utia was ultimately not charged for his tackle on Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley.

Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Jake Connor (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Striking – £250 Fine

Franklin Pele (Hull FC) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Fa’amanu Brown (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

NOW READ: Power Rankings: Wigan Warriors on top, Warrington Wolves move up, St Helens bounce back