Hull FC player suspended as RFL confirm latest batch of disciplinary measures
Hull FC forward Franklin Pele has received another suspension following the weekend’s Super League action, the Rugby Football League have confirmed.
Pele, who had only just returned from a three-match ban, will miss Hull’s Challenge Cup tie this weekend after being handed another one-match suspension following an incident in their heavy defeat to Leigh.
Pele was sin-binned for the incident and has now received a Grade C Dangerous Contact charge, and a one-match penalty notice.
He is, however, the only player to receive a suspension this week. Four players have been charged in total, with Nu Brown hit with a £250 fine following a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge.
Salford’s Amir Bourouh also received the same punishment for the same charge, while Huddersfield fullback Jake Connor was also fined £250. Connor was charged with a Grade B Striking offence in their defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers on Saturday afternoon – but has not been suspended.
St Helens’ Sione Mata’utia was ultimately not charged for his tackle on Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley.
- Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
- Jake Connor (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Striking – £250 Fine
- Franklin Pele (Hull FC) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
- Fa’amanu Brown (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
