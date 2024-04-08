Hull FC pair Ligi Sao and Jack Brown are among the Super League players that have been handed suspensions by the Match Review Panel following another busy weekend of disciplinary incidents.

Sao will miss Hull’s next Super League game at St Helens after receiving another suspension, his second of the season. Sao was charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact during their defeat to Huddersfield Giants on Saturday.

Brown will also serve his second ban of 2024 after being charged with a Grade B Dangerous Throw in the same game – with those two suspensions meaning Hull have already had a combined 14 games worth of bans after just seven rounds of the new season. They have the worst discipline in Super League: conceding the most penalties in the competition, as well as receiving the most cards.

NOW READ: Only Bans: Ranking every Super League club by number of suspensions in 2024

Two more players have also been banned following the weekend, including Hull KR prop Sam Luckley, who will miss the Challenge Cup quarter-final with Leigh Leopards this weekend after being charged with a Grade C Dangerous Throw offence.

Salford hooker Amir Bourouh is also banned for the Red Devils’ next fixture, the trip to London Broncos a week on Saturday, after being charged with a Grade B Dangerous Throw during the defeat to Castleford Tigers. All four players have the right to appeal the suspensions.

Wigan’s Abbas Miski, Hull’s Liam Sutcliffe, Warrington’s Ben Currie and Castleford’s Elie El-Zakhem were fined £250 for incidents in their sides’ respective fixtures at the weekend, but all four escaped suspensions.

READ NEXT: The shocking statistics behind Hull FC’s dismal Super League start in 2024