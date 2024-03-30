Huddersfield Giants youngster suspended by club with police investigation pending

Huddersfield Giants have suspended youngster Fenton Rogers pending a police investigation after the youngster was hit with a drink driving charge having been arrested in the early hours of the morning on Good Friday.

The 20-year-old, who hails from Saddleworth, was detained by police in Oldham in connection with an incident which happened at 12.30am.

Rogers will now appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on May 16 in relation to his drink driving charge.

Separately, he was bailed on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, but was not charged with that offence.

On Good Friday, the Giants issued the following statement via their club website: “The club were made aware on Friday morning by Fenton Rogers of an incident the previous day which led to him being detained for questioning by the police.

“The club has suspended him with immediate effect pending the outcome of their own investigation.

“No further comment will be made at this stage.”

Rogers had initially been named in Ian Watson’s 21-man squad for Sunday’s trip to London Broncos, where he had spent the last few weeks out on loan.

The prop, who played for local side Saddleworth Rangers at youth level and made one appearance for Oldham in the Championship in 2021, featured three times for the Broncos.

Starting in the capital club’s previous two Super League outings against Wigan Warriors & Warrington Wolves respectively, his loan appearances took his overall senior tally up to 42, with just one of those coming in the colours of the Giants.

A product of the West Yorkshire outfit’s academy, Rogers’ only appearance for Huddersfield to date came last June in a defeat at Wigan.

As well as appearing on loan for Oldham and London, he’s also featured for Rochdale Hornets, Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls.

