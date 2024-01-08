Huddersfield Giants new boy makes vow for 2024, delivers verdict on their ‘hit and miss’ 2023

Huddersfield’s new recruit Elliot Wallis has vowed to continue improving on different elements of his game throughout 2024 under the guidance of Ian Watson, describing the Giants’ 2023 as ‘too hit and miss’.

Wallis has made the move to the John Smith’s Stadium from Castleford Tigers this off-season, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months come the end of 2026.

The 23-year-old has so far made just 17 appearances in Super League between Cas and Hull KR, and has admitted that this move is ‘make or break’ for him.

With ambitions of nailing down a starting spot in Watson’s side, ‘Kaizen’ is the mentality being adopted by Wallis as we approach the new season.

Speaking to Love Rugby League at the Giants’ media day last month, he said: “I’m really enjoying it here.

“I’m finding it hard, because I’m being pushed to my limits every single day and it’s very different to what I’ve experienced before, but it’s broadening my game.

“There are so many different areas where I’ll work on it and think I’ve cracked it, but then there’s always something else.

“There’s always something else for me to go away and work on, which is a great thing.

“Watto and the coaching staff are continuously helping us to develop, and at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about, that’s the way – if we take things on board – that we will improve as a team and hopefully get the results we’re chasing.”

Wallis delivers verdict on Huddersfield’s ‘hit and miss’ 2023

Wallis, who is eligible to represent Nigeria internationally, joins a Huddersfield side who finished 9th in Super League in 2023.

The year prior, they’d featured in the play-offs and came just minutes away from lifting the Challenge Cup, beaten only by Wigan Warriors in the final of the competition courtesy of a last-gasp Liam Marshall try.

Delivering his verdict on where the Giants let themselves down in the season just gone, Wallis said: “This time last year, there was a lot of talk about Huddersfield, and I think they’d just maybe got a little bit over excited.

“Compare that to this year, I feel like people have come in here, been humble, and just been ready to do the hard stuff together as a group straight away.

“When I played at Huddersfield (in May) and I was carrying it off my own line, that was definitely one of the toughest games, so I think they were just too hit and miss throughout the season.

“They weren’t necessarily bad throughout, I’d just describe them as hit and miss. Consistency is what we’re aiming for this year, that’s been the message, and that’s what we’ll drive towards.”

