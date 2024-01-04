Huddersfield Giants new boy Elliot Wallis: This move is ‘make or break’ for me

Huddersfield Giants’ new recruit Elliot Wallis says his move to the John Smith’s Stadium is ‘make or break’ for his career, desperate to cement a starting spot in 2024.

Wallis has joined Ian Watson’s side from Castleford Tigers this off-season, penning a three-year deal with the option of a further year. His switch came as part of a deal which saw Innes Senior head the other way on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old made 13 appearances for Cas in the season just gone, more than quadrupling his total tally of Super League appearances on the back of a ‘really tough’ few years.

Wallis’ aim now is to build on last year’s progression having quickly settled into life as a Giant. Speaking to Love Rugby League at Huddersfield’s media day last month, the former Hull KR ace said: “I’ve given myself a really tough time, but I guess it has been a really tough couple of years to be honest.

“Last year, I thought it was my last opportunity to make something of myself, so I really had to switch on. I’m at the midway point of my career now where it’s sort of make or break, and that’s what this move is for me.

“I’ve signed a long-term deal here , and now it’s time to settle into that position and get a regular starting shirt. Signing for at least three years here, I guess it’s just a bit of security.

“It takes the pressure off not having to think where the next contract is coming from, and not having that pressure just gives me a good opportunity to focus on my game.”

Wallis trusting in Watto’s plan

As recently as the 2023 season, Wallis was playing in League 1 for Midlands Hurricanes on loan from Castleford, scoring three tries in three games before forcing his way into the Tigers’ plans. Prior, he’d also featured as a loanee for York.

But having joined Huddersfield, he knows he’s already in head coach Watson’s thoughts, and has done from the very beginning of the interest being shown in him by the Giants.

Wallis continued: “Instantly, as soon as I spoke to Watto, he had plans for me and it was exactly what I wanted to see in my own future.

“I didn’t really know anyone here before, but I already know I can have better relations with people here (than at previous clubs), but I don’t know if that’s because of my own sort of attitude towards training and the game.

“There have been times when I’ve not necessarily gelled in with people, but that’s probably because of the way I’ve been in and around training, not necessarily wanting to be around.

“It’s a good set of lads here and a young group. I think we’re all on the same sort of wavelength and we’re ready to dig in together to do the hard stuff.”

