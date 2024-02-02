Huddersfield Giants duo receive bans & are among eye-watering total of 18 sanctioned by RFL’s Match Review Panel

Experienced Huddersfield Giants duo Leroy Cudjoe & Tui Lolohea are among an eye-watering 18 players sanctioned by the RFL’s Match Review Panel in the latest disciplinary review.

The Giants pair have been banned for one and two matches respectively following incidents in last weekend’s pre-season friendly against London Broncos at the John Smith’s Stadium.

35-year-old Cudjoe has been found guilty of a Grade C ‘Dangerous Throw/Lift’ in the 54th minute of the game.

Just under two minutes later, Lolohea meanwhile is adjudged to have made ‘Dangerous Contact’ deemed a Grade D offence. In addition to his two-match ban, the 29-year-old Tonga international has also been hit with a £250 fine.

Huddersfield Giants duo Leroy Cudjoe & Tui Lolohea receive bans with pair among eye-watering total of 18 sanctioned by Match Review Panel

Cudjoe & Lolohea are far from on their own on the week’s sanctions list, with 11 others also handed bans and/or fines, while five players have been referred onto a tribunal.

North Wales Crusaders head coach/player Carl Forster is among the 11, given a £40 fine for a ‘Grade B Trip’ during his side’s 1895 Cup group stage defeat against Swinton Lions.

Barrow Raiders’ Jarrad Stack meanwhile has been handed a two-match ban and a £125 fine for ‘Grade D Dangerous Contact’ in the same competition, with the Raiders beating Whitehaven 30-8.

The Match Review Panel also went through the 10 Second Round Challenge Cup ties played out over the course of the weekend just gone, and saw fit to sanction eight players from community clubs.

Among those were West Bowling duo Danny Halmshaw & Liam Darville, both referred onto a tribunal for punching, with their offences graded at levels F & E respectively.

The Bradford-based club went out of the competition to Southern Conference League outfit Hammersmith Hills Hoists, who have also seen their player Greg Lingard handed a two-match ban for what has been deemed as ‘Grade D Dangerous Contact’.

The 18 players sanctioned by the RFL’s Match Review Panel in full

As confirmed on the RFL’s website earlier today, the full list of the 18 sanctions handed out via the disciplinary procedure this week can be seen below.

Joe Diskin (Leeds Rhinos Academy) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Jordan Siddons (Lock Lane) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Ryan Wilson (West Hull) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Danny Halmshaw (West Bowling) – Grade F Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Greg Lingard (Hammersmith Hills Hoists – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Liam Darville (West Bowling) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Mikey Waite (Hunslet ARLFC) – Grade D Headbutt – 2 Match Penalty Notice

George Birch (Newcastle Thunder) – Grade B Trip – £40 Fine

Pauli Pauli (Doncaster) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jack Williams (Orrell St James) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Liam McLoughlin (Orrell St James) – Grade F Dangerous Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Carl Forster (North Wales Crusaders) – Grade B Trip – £40 Fine

Johnathan Smith (North Wales Crusaders) – Grade E Foul and abusive language to Match Official – Refer to Tribunal

Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Jarrad Stack (Barrow Raiders) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £125 Fine

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £250 Fine

Ethan O’Hanlon (Hunslet) – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £40 Fine

READ NEXT: Structure headache outside Super League rages on ahead of Championship season opener as clubs push for solution