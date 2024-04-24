Former Super League star Regan Grace sees Premiership rugby union move confirmed

Former Super League speedster Regan Grace has seen his move to Premiership Rugby outfit Bath confirmed, joining the club on a permanent basis having undergone rehabilitation there.

Grace – who scored 88 tries in 142 appearances for St Helens between 2017 and 2022 – ruptured his Achilles towards the end of his time in Super League.

Having won three Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup while donning the Red V, the Port Talbot native made the switch to rugby union with Racing 92, though failed to make an appearance for the French side having suffered a recurrence of the same achilles injury last February.

The Wales rugby league international, who featured in the 2017 World Cup, linked up with Premiership outfit Bath in February on a rehab contract.

And he has now penned a deal until the end of the 2024/25 season at the Somerset club, with reports earlier this year suggesting that he’d rejected offers of a move back to Super League in favour of staying in rugby union.

Six-time Premiership champions Bath confirmed the 27-year-old’s signing in a press release on their website, with the Welsh speedster having appeared in friendlies against both Gloucester and Leinster last month.

The former were also believed to be interested in signing the ex-Saints ace, but Bath have won the race.