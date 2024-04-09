Former St Helens winger Regan Grace has rejected the opportunity to return to Super League, according to reports.

Grace left rugby league and the Saints at the end of the 2022 season to embark on a career in rugby union, initially signing with French club Racing 92. However, he suffered a serious Achilles injury and ultimately failed to play a game for the club before being released.

He was signed by Premiership club Bath on a rehab contract in February, and has now reportedly been given an extension to that deal after impressing in recent trial matches against Gloucester and Leinster.

But interestingly, The Rugby Paper has speculated that Grace turned down several opportunities to return to Super League in favour of a new deal at Bath.

The 27-year-old established a reputation as one of the finest wingers in league during his time with the Saints, scoring almost 100 tries for the club after making his debut in 2016.

His departure was seen as a blow for both the Saints and Super League as a whole, and it is perhaps no surprise English clubs launched a move to bring him back with his future in union uncertain.

However, Grace has reportedly snubbed those advances in favour of proving himself in union, with a longer deal at Bath now allegedly on the table and the chance to craft a name for himself in the 15-man code.

He is also reportedly set to make his competitive debut for Bath as early as next weekend, if selected to feature against Exeter next weekend in the Premiership.

