Former St Helens youngster joins League 1 club for 2024 following spell with Bradford Bulls

League 1 club North Wales Crusaders have signed former St Helens academy player Kallem Rodgers on a one-year contract for 2024.

The 21-year-old winger arrives in Colwyn Bay following a recent stint with Bradford‘s reserves.

Rodgers, who was part of Saints‘ academy squad that toured Australia in 2020, won representative honours with England Community Lions last autumn, representing his country against Wales and Ireland.

On joining Crusaders for 2024, Rodgers said: “I’m excited for the season coming.

“Everyone at the club is great, the club is doing some great things and can only get better so it’s good to be able to be a part of it.”

North Wales Crusaders coach Carl Forster jumped at the chance to sign Kallem Rodgers

Crusaders boss Carl Forster says they ‘acted quickly’ to sign Rodgers, who linked up with Bradford midway through last season from National Conference League side Ince Rose Bridge.

Forster said: “I’m really happy to bring Kallem in, he’s a big strong lad.

“When I learnt of his availability from Bradford we were quick to act and bring him in.

“He’s come with a previous injury, so for him it’s about getting back fit and into full training with the team.”

North Wales get their 2024 campaign underway in on January 28 when they host Championship side Swinton Lions in Colwyn Bay in the 1895 Cup.

Elsewhere, Rochdale Hornets announced the signing of former Crusaders prop Brad Brennan earlier this week.

Brennan – a Warrington Wolves academy product – made 97 appearances for Crusaders over a six-year spell with the Welsh club.

The 30-year-old already has more than a century of appearances to his name in League 1, and will get the opportunity to add to that tally again this coming season with the Hornets.

On joining Gary Thornton’s side for 2024, he said: “I have played under Gary before in a successful team, and after speaking to him about the team and his plans for this year, I just wanted to be part of it.

“This club has some fantastic facilities, a great presence in the community and some loud, passionate fans. I can’t wait to take to the field and have them cheering us on instead of playing against them.”

