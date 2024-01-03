League 1 club swoop to sign veteran powerhouse for 2024: ‘A no-nonsense middle unit’

League 1 outfit Rochdale Hornets have confirmed the signing of powerhouse prop Brad Brennan for the upcoming 2024 campaign, bringing an end to a six-season stint with North Wales Crusaders.

Scoring 12 tries in the process, Brennan – a Warrington Wolves academy product – has made 97 appearances for Crusaders over the last six years, though all 10 in the season just gone came as an interchange.

The 30-year-old already has more than a century of appearances to his name in League 1, and will get the opportunity to add to that tally again this coming season with the Hornets.

Gary Thornton‘s men are looking to build on a 2023 which saw them finish 7th, missing out on a play-off spot in the third tier to eventual beaten finalists Crusaders.

Prop Brennan has also featured for Barrow Raiders, York, Batley Bulldogs, Hunslet and Midlands Hurricanes (then Coventry Bears).

He becomes the 15th new signing made by Rochdale this off-season, with other additions including Leigh cult heroes Martyn Ridyard and Gregg McNally.

Brennan told the Hornets’ club website: “I have played under Gary before in a successful team, and after speaking to him about the team and his plans for this year, I just wanted to be part of it.

“This club has some fantastic facilities, a great presence in the community and some loud, passionate fans! I can’t wait to take to the field and have them cheering us on instead of playing against them.”

Meanwhile, Rochdale’s Chairman Andy Mazey added: “We are pleased to have added Brad to the squad for 2024.

“He has been with us through pre-season, and is a player that’s caused us a lot of problems when playing against us for North Wales in recent years.

“He is a big, tough, no-nonsense middle unit who will bring experience and depth to Gary’s pack options. Welcome to Hornets Brad!”

